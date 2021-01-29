Raymond James Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.28.

INE stock opened at C$29.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.77. The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -49.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.70 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -119.57%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.