Raymond James Cuts Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $7.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUY. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. FMR LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,561,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 988,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

