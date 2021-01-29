Raymond James Increases Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $183.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $158.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $445.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

