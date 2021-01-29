Raymond James Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $175.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.46.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.99. 24,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after buying an additional 631,833 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

