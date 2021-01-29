Raymond James Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $150.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

