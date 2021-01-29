Raymond James Raises Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $40.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.20 million, a PE ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

