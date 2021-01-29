Raymond James Raises Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Price Target to $3.00

Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Protech Home Medical stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Protech Home Medical has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Protech Home Medical Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

