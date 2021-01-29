Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.97 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of C$13.84 and a 1 year high of C$22.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$501.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.18 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.11%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

