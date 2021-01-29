Raymond James Weighs in on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCS. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their target price on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$821.88 million and a PE ratio of 173.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. Tecsys Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.23 and a 12 month high of C$62.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.38.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

