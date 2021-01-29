Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies ended fourth quarter of 2020 on a bright note with both its earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Thanks to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon. Although its commercial business has taken a hit, due to the COVID-19 impact, in the military section the stock continues to see growth trends. However, due to continued air travel restrictions, operating results of its Aerospace businesses are being significantly impacted. The company has been witnessing significant pre-tax charges on account of the COVID-19 impacts, which might hurt its earnings. Near-term outlook for commercial air traffic remains bleak that poses risk for this stock. The company has underperformed its industry in the past six months.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 76,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

