Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.40-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.4-65.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.3 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.78.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.