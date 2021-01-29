Real Estate Management Services LLC Decreases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Century Communities comprises 2.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Century Communities by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:CCS opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

