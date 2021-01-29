Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.63.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 725,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,188. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.07. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of C$7.74 and a one year high of C$33.01.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$70,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,790,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,698,679.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,015.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

