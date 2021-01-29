Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Real Matters from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.29. 29,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

