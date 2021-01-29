Reata Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 584 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 689% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

RETA opened at $105.64 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $257.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

