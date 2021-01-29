Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 4,813.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RCPHF stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05. Recipharm AB has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Get Recipharm AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Recipharm AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Recipharm AB (publ) Company Profile

Recipharm AB (publ) provides contract development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical industry in Sweden, Italy, France, India, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing Steriles & Inhalation, Manufacturing Solids and Others, and Development and Technology.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Recipharm AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipharm AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.