Red Pulse Phoenix 1-Day Volume Reaches $202,914.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

