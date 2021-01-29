Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

