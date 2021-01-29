ReddCoin One Day Volume Tops $36.23 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 178.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 182.3% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $106.12 million and $36.23 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

