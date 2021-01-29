Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,124 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,544,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

