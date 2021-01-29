Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,770.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1,635.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

