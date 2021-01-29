Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 1,214,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,885,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $51.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

