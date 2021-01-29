Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $125.98 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

