Regency Centers Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of REG opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 39.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.