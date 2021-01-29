Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $7.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $506.27 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.19.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,680 shares of company stock worth $1,481,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

