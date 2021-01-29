Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.23. The company had a trading volume of 138,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.92. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.87.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

