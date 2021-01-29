Regent Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

MCK stock traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.84 and a 200 day moving average of $163.11. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

