Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.70. The stock had a trading volume of 151,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.