Regent Investment Management LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after acquiring an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,058,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.82.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

