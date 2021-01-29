Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,021,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.22. 14,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

