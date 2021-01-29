Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.82. 32,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $453.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

