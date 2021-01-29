Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after buying an additional 774,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 324,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,259. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

