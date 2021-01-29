Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 6,673 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 1,758,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.