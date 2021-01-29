Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after acquiring an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after acquiring an additional 662,349 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,584,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.