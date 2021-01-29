Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.86

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.72. Regis Resources shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 1,150 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Regis Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGRNF)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

