Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,495 shares of company stock valued at $65,633 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

