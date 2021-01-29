Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda Sells 2,113 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $221,405.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.