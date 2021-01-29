Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda Sells 3,000 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $95,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,145.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $75,117.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 61,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,645. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 111,794 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.