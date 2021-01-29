Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 410,951 shares of company stock worth $1,670,542. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.51.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

