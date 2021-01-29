Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 1,193,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,727,965. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

