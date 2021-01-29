Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,029,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.71. 30,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,391. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.30. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.