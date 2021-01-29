Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $49.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $785.51. 1,421,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,271,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

