RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RNR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

Shares of RNR opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average of $171.77. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

