RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Lowered to $220.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

RNR stock opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.77. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

