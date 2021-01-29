Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Down 5.5%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $44.02. Approximately 773,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 626,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

