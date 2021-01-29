Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

IPAR opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 22.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

