Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cummins Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2022 earnings at $17.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

Cummins stock opened at $242.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average of $217.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

