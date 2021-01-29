Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

