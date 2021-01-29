Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (HLE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR: HLE):

1/25/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/21/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR HLE traded up €1.14 ($1.34) on Friday, hitting €49.56 ($58.31). 175,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.94. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA (HLEF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA (HLEF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.