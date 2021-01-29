Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $21.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.85.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,366.68.

NYSE:CMG traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,477.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,260. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,510.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,400.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,288.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 177.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

